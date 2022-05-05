3 Ways to host the ultimate bachelorette party

By EWN • 05 May 2022 • 11:46

Marriage is one of the most exciting and anticipated events in a person’s life. The love, the joy, the celebration. It’s a chance to make memories out of moments that will last a lifetime. While the marriage ceremony itself is always a time to enjoy family and friends and celebrate the new union, there’s so much more than just the day of the marriage to get excited about. One of the best parts of any marriage is the bachelorette party that takes place beforehand.

This is a time for the bride to really let loose and have fun with her closest, and most meaningful relationships. A time to commemorate the bride’s personal story as it has led up to this point, and look forward in anticipation to the future. As much fun as a bachelorette party can be, any maid of honor can tell you that planning out one of these can be a bit of a challenge.

There are so many moving pieces, schedules, and price considerations to take into account. Not only that, but it’s not uncommon for members of the bridal party to have to travel a significant distance to participate in such a special occasion. Thankfully, planning the ultimate bachelorette party doesn’t have to be something that intimidates or scares you. With these 3 ways of hosting the ultimate bachelorette party, you can rest assured that you will put on a party that is both meaningful and unforgettable.

1. Set the tone

Possibly the most important aspect of making the ultimate bachelorette party comes down to set the tone. Remember, the wedding day itself is the time for stress, formalities, and all of that good stuff, the bachelorette party is when you let your hair down and just be yourself. One of the best ways to do this is to make sure you have a curated playlist that is out of this world. Pull from the best songs from the 90s when you were kids, and don’t be afraid to rock out to the bride’s favorite tunes.

Music goes such a long way to helping create an environment that lets all the girls know, it’s safe to be themselves and have a good time. Secondly, think about investing in some festival clothing. Whether you are taking the bachelorette party to a music festival or not, festival clothes are cute, sexy, fun, and made to have a good time. A great party gift for all of the bride’s maids that they won’t forget is a stylish piece they can wear on the special weekend, and keep as a memento of the unforgettable time they’ve had.

2. Put together welcome bags

The truth is, a wedding is a lot of hard work and sacrifice. The bachelorette party is a time to enjoy the pure fun of bringing together close friends who might not get to see each other often. While there can always be this insane pressure of putting on the ‘perfect’ party, you shouldn’t feel stressed or burdened.

One of the most important things you can do to coordinate the party plans is make simple, easy gestures to show the love, respect, and appreciation that every person at the bachelorette party deserves.

A great way to do this is to curate special welcome or gift bags. These bags can be simple, and fun with functional, useful products like the Spongelle, the self-cleaning luxury shower sponge, and a can of natural, probiotic goodness from the refreshing Tepache. If you want to bump up the stakes and have the budget for it, getting a gift for all of the bridesmaids, or from the bridesmaids to the bride, from Mark Henry Jewelry is something no one will forget.

Another gift that can never go wrong is the gift of crystal candles. Combining stunning natural crystals, that form in the earth with beautifully scented candles, these gifts are the epitome of luxury and relaxation. What’s more, is that you can match the energy of each crystal with the personalities of the bridal shower to make the gift meaningful and sweet.

3. Get out of town

Lastly, get out of town and enjoy an adventure. The bachelorette party can be as big or as small as you like, but making memories together as a group of friends is what is most important. A great way to create new memories and even form stronger, more loving bonds, is by simply getting away from the norm.

Get out of town and go enjoy an adventure. If you can book a home with a pool, or a destination near natural water, check out FUNBOY pool floats to take the pool lounging to the next level. With Airbnb options, you can find anything from a cabin by a lake for a bride that would appreciate a more natural bachelorette party, all the way to a high rise flat in the city of her choice. No matter where you go, make sure it’s a place where the bride, first and foremost, will feel relaxed and like she can have the time of her life.

Also, don’t forget to make the evenings fun. Grab a Nintendo Switch and relive the bride’s favorite nostalgic games from childhood. The switch has some of the best group games on the market that are sure to produce more than a couple of good laughs. Creating space inside, during the ‘down time’ to connect and enjoy each other is a powerful way to make great memories that will last every bit as much as the ones made at the bar, or the club!

Conclusion

The most important thing to remember is that the bachelorette party is about celebrating the people in the bride’s life who matter the most. Putting an emphasis on showing a deep appreciation for each and every person on the guest list, and always putting the preference of the bride first is the name of the game. While it may seem like a daunting task, in the end, if you focus on the love that you all share for the bride, it will be a massive success.