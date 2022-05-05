By Alex Glenn • 05 May 2022 • 9:59

Credit: Ertzaintza Twitter

Police hunt alleged serial killer of four men in Spain’s Bilbao. The man is said to have found his victims using a dating app.

The police in Spain’s Bilbao are hunting down an alleged serial killer after one victim who survived told the police how a man had attempted to strangle him. The police are now looking into four other deaths that had previously been recorded as death by natural causes.

The hypothesis of an alleged serial killer came to light on Wednesday, May 4. Ertzaintza officers are searching for a man in his 20s who is believed to have targeted his victims using the dating app Grindr. The police believe that the man’s victims had invited him into their homes before being drugged and killed. The victim’s bank accounts had been emptied too.

As reported by El Mundo: “The trail emerged last December, following the complaint of a man who managed to escape an attempted strangulation and whose assailant forgot, after the struggle, a backpack with documents and liquid ecstasy.”

According to the paper, this has led police to investigate the deaths of four men who were previously believed to have died of natural causes.

According to reports, the Central Criminal Police Section of the Basque Police and the Bilbao Police Station are working together to find a man who has already been identified. His location is a mystery though.

