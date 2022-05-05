By Alex Glenn • 05 May 2022 • 7:43

Ryanair ‘invents rule’ that stops some children flying to Europe from the UK. 15-year-old Zak Schoneville had been heading to Spain’s Tenerife from Glasgow Prestwick Airport but he was denied boarding by Ryanair.

The budget airline has been accused of preventing children from heading from the UK to European Union destinations over a rule that has been “invented.” As reported by The Mirror on May 5, Ryanair is insisting that children’s passports should be less than five years old according to EU law.

The Independent revealed that the European Commission and other airlines do not know anything about this rule.

Zak and his family had to give up on their Ryanair flights on May 2, due to Ryanair’s rule but they were soon able to fly to Tenerife with Jet2.

As reported by The Mirror: “The European Commission says that, on the day of travel to EU member nations, British passports must have been issued less than 10 years ago. A British passport must also have at least three months remaining before its expiry date on the day its owner plans to leave the EU.”

Zak’s family finally made it on holiday and had no issues at Spanish border control.

Ryanair told The Independent: “This UK passenger was correctly denied boarding in Glasgow Prestwick because his passport was not valid for travel to the EU.

“This teenager’s passport was issued in March 2017, and therefore exceeded its permitted five years validity for entry to the EU in March 2022, and was no longer valid for travel on 2 May 2022.”

