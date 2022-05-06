BREAKING NEWS: Queen bans Meghan, Harry and Andrew from Jubilee balcony appearance

By Fergal MacErlean • 06 May 2022 • 16:18
The trio were expected to join Her Majesty for the traditional Trooping the Colour RAF flypast – but “after careful consideration” they will now be publicly excluded, The Sun reported.
A Palace spokesperson said: “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2, will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”
Only working members of the Royal Family will wave to crowds on The Mall as the queen celebrates 70 years on the throne.
The 96-year-old monarch will stand alongside Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.
Also on the balcony will be Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Edward and Sophie, and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.
