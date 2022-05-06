By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 16:11

Ukraine and Poland make agreement on permit-free passage of fuel trucks Credit: Facebook The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine

Fuel trucks will now be allowed permit-free passage in Ukraine and Poland after the EU oil embargo on Russia gains more and more traction.

On Friday, May, 6, The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine posted an announcement of their agreement with Poland on their official Facebook page in which they stated:

“Ukraine and Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks”

“The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development of Poland have reached an agreement to waive permits for all carriers engaged in international transportation of fuel oil.”

“Russian missile strikes on oil refineries and oil depots have created a critical situation in the fuel market. The Ministry of Infrastructure’s mission under these conditions is to fully liberalise international cargo transportation in order to solve this problem.”

“The new rules are already in force and their benefits can be enjoyed by both Ukrainian and Polish hauliers. Thanks to the Polish side for the constructive work.”

“We will continue our work on improving freight transport and creating the simplest and most understandable rules for the carriers of Ukraine’s vital goods” – commented Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.”

” How does it work?

For visa-free entry to Poland carriers need to register by filling out a form:

https://forms.gle/waid3FnRX1duve9z8″

“At least one day before crossing the border, you must fill in the form.”

“We would like to remind you that in February Ukraine and Poland also agreed on increasing volumes of Ukrainian export shipments by rail to the EU and to the world markets via Europe. In particular, the parties will create a joint logistics enterprise in the near future.”

The news of Ukraine and Poland coming to an agreement follows the European Commission reportedly editing the proposal for an embargo on Russian oil, giving an extended period for the countries of Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

