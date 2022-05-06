Ukraine prepares for Putin to announce ‘something great’ on Victory Day

By Chris King • 06 May 2022 • 23:49

Credit: Wikipedia - Kremlin.ru CC BY 4.0

Vladimir Putin could be about to announce ‘something great’ next Monday 9 – Victory Day – believes Dmytro Kuleba



Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, voiced a warning today, Friday, May 6, that President Vladimir Putin may be about to announce something ‘great’ next Monday 9. He assured though that the authorities in Ukraine are ‘ready for any scenario’.

The minister was speaking as he hosted a press conference in Kyiv, with the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – who recently expelled the Russian ambassador.

In Kuleba’s opinion, Putin could use the date, on which the historical victory over the Nazis is commemorated, for propaganda purposes. “I would not like to exaggerate Monday’s threats, because every day something can change”, he added.

According to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, the minister asked: “Will more missiles be flown into Ukraine? The Russians can increase this number at any time, before, after, or on Monday. Will they send more Russian troops to Ukraine? That can also happen every day”.

Ukrainian intelligence reportedly believes that Putin could announce a general mobilisation in Russia next Monday. The Kremlin has already classified as ‘nonsense’ the information that Putin is considering formally declaring war against Ukraine on that date, as reported by 20minutos.es.

