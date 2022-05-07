Three dead at luxury Sandals holiday resort in Bahamas as another airlifted

By Fergal MacErlean • 07 May 2022 • 14:38
Image: The luxury Sandals resort in Exuma, in the Bahamas
Credit: Sandals resort.
Three US holidaymakers have died at a luxury resort in the Bahamas popular with Brits.
Two men and a woman – all American – died at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma on Friday, the country’s acting Prime Minister has confirmed on Friday, May 6.
Chester Cooper, Exuma MP and Minister of Tourism, told The Mirror that another woman, also from the US, was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau.
Sandals Emerald Bay, in a statement on Friday, said: “It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Emerald Bay Resort on May 6, 2022.
“A health emergency was intially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionasl and relevant local authorities to provide support and investigate the situation.”
Mr Cooper said in a statement on Friday: “I have been regretfully informed today of the death of three American visitors, two men, and a woman, at a resort property on Exuma.
“Another American woman has been airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.
“Police are investigating and the cause of death is still unknown.
“However, I am advised that foul play is not suspected.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.