Three dead at luxury Sandals holiday resort in Bahamas as another airlifted

By Fergal MacErlean • 07 May 2022 • 14:38

Image: The luxury Sandals resort in Exuma, in the Bahamas Credit: Sandals resort.

Three US holidaymakers have died at a luxury Sandals Resort in the Bahamas, with a fourth airlifted to hospital.

Two men and a woman – all American – died at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma on Friday, the country’s acting Prime Minister has confirmed on Friday, May 6.

Chester Cooper, Exuma MP and Minister of Tourism, told The Mirror that another woman, also from the US, was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau.

Sandals Emerald Bay, in a statement on Friday, said: “It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Emerald Bay Resort on May 6, 2022.

“A health emergency was intially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionasl and relevant local authorities to provide support and investigate the situation.”

Mr Cooper said in a statement on Friday: “I have been regretfully informed today of the death of three American visitors, two men, and a woman, at a resort property on Exuma.

“Another American woman has been airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.

“Police are investigating and the cause of death is still unknown.

“However, I am advised that foul play is not suspected.”



