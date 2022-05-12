Bitcoin falls to $26,000 as Crypto selloff picks up pace

By Fergal MacErlean • 12 May 2022 • 11:35
Image: Bitcoin falls to $26,000. Credit: Creative Commons/sergeitokmakov
Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level since December 2020 as a cryptocurrency selloff increased on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value traded at $26,007.55, down 8.2 per cent from its 9pm (GMT) level on Wednesday, according to CoinDesk.
Bitcoin had fallen for the last seven consecutive days which is its longest losing streak since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Ethereum was hardest hit among the major cryptocurrencies. Its price dropped below the $2,000 mark
to trade at $1,825.27 on Thursday—its lowest level since July 2021.
Cryptocurrencies have come under pressure in recent days alongside stock markets.
Smaller coins have suffered even more dramatic drops in price. Part of the current panic in crypto markets is the result of the collosal crash of the Terra (LUNA) cryptocurrency, The Independent reported.
LUNA investors have told how they have lost their funds after the coin – which had ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrencies – fell 98 per cent in the space of 24 hours.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
