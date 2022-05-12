BREAKING NEWS: Spain announces EXTENDS mask restrictions in these settings

By Guest Writer • 12 May 2022 • 17:46

Masks still mandatory on flights and should cover face properly Credit: Roger Schultz CC

MASKS continue to be mandatory on public transport including flights confirmed Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias on Thursday May 12.

Many thought that this requirement would be done away with, at least on flights, following a change in European Union guidelines but each country is able to set its own rules.

In this case, the minister clarified the fact passengers will not be required to wear masks whilst at airports, bus terminals or train stations but for all public travel (and this must include taxis), masks are still required.

This decision was made following a meeting with health officials from across Spain as reported by Catalan News, although it is not known at this stage whether the ruling on aircraft covers just internal flights or whether airlines will be required to enforce the rules on international flights as well.

The European Union decision has not in any way affected the need for individuals to continue to wear masks in hospitals, health centres, pharmacies, nursing and doctor’s offices.

The Spanish health authorities continue to advise people to consider wearing masks if they are vulnerable to infection or likely to be in enclosed spaces with a number of strangers for any period of time.

The minister also observed that despite the slight rise in Covid-19 cases, there are currently no plans to bring back mandatory self-isolation periods for people found positive for coronavirus who were only displaying light or no symptoms.

