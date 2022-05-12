River Algar beauty spot in Bolulla, Alicante, is also a death-trap

By Linda Hall • 12 May 2022 • 19:16

PERILOUS RAVINE: Four people have drowned there in less than a month Photo credit: Bomberos de la Diputacion de Alicante

BOLULLA and Callosa town halls called for improved safety measures at the Estret de Bolulla ravine.

This section of the River Algar, still swollen after weeks of rain, has now taken four lives, the latest on May 9.

Mayors Adrian Martinez and Antonio Molina intend to meet officials from the Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ) on May 20 to discuss how to prevent further tragedies.

“We need them to tell us what can be done,” Martinez said, explaining to the local Spanish media that the local administrations’ hands are tied.

“We can’t close or cordon off the area, we need CHJ authorisation first.”

Martinez revealed that both he and Molina want to mark out a “lifeline” beyond which sightseers viewing the 16-metre waterfall should not venture.

Policia Local patrols were other options for periods when the water levels were dangerously high, especially for swimming.

The Estret (strait) is located in Bolullo but is approached from Callosa’s Algar zone and both mayors explained that danger notices were routinely ignored.

Warnings are pulled down and determined sightseers have removed the recently-installed barriers and Policia Local tape put there to deter them.

“People need to understand that the Estret will still be a beauty spot when the river is lower and it can be enjoyed in safety,” Martinez said.

