By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 May 2022 • 17:09

Breaking - Three arrested on abducting 15-year-old in Bristol

Following an appeal by Avon & Somerset police yesterday for help in finding the 15-year-old Maddie Thomas, who they now believed had been abducted, three men have been arrested at an address in Bristol.

The teenager went missing on April 26 in the Southmead area of Bristol after telling her foster parents she was going to the shops.

Initially her foster parents and police thought that she was just missing as she had disappeared before, but yesterday they upgraded her case to one of a potential abduction.

Detective Inspector Laura Miller said that her foster parents had been informed and that: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.

“Three men are in police custody and will soon be questioned by officers.

“We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs.

“We appreciate there is significant interest in this case, and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”

Maddie had been found in the company of adults before, with her foster family concerned that she might have run away with one of them.

No further details have been provided by the police other than to say she has been found and that three men had been arrested on suspicion of the abducting the 15-year-old in Bristol.

