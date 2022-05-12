By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 May 2022 • 17:09
Breaking - Three arrested on abducting 15-year-old in Bristol
The teenager went missing on April 26 in the Southmead area of Bristol after telling her foster parents she was going to the shops.
Initially her foster parents and police thought that she was just missing as she had disappeared before, but yesterday they upgraded her case to one of a potential abduction.
Detective Inspector Laura Miller said that her foster parents had been informed and that: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.
“Three men are in police custody and will soon be questioned by officers.
“We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs.
“We appreciate there is significant interest in this case, and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”
Maddie had been found in the company of adults before, with her foster family concerned that she might have run away with one of them.
No further details have been provided by the police other than to say she has been found and that three men had been arrested on suspicion of the abducting the 15-year-old in Bristol.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.