Platinum Pudding competition winner announced

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 May 2022 • 7:21

Platinum Pudding: Jubilee lemon trifle beats 5,000 other entries Source: YouTube

A competition held to find a Platinum Pudding or cake in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee has a winner as it beats 5,000 other entries, the Jubilee a lemon trifle.

Created by 31-year-old Jemma Melvin, a copywriter, the pudding follows in the footsteps of coronation chicken and Victoria sponge.

Melvin said that it was a friend who sent her the link to enter the competition, which winning she said was “surreal.”

She told Sky News: “I didn’t think I’d go any further, but I made it to the final 50, made it to the final five, and now my pudding has been chosen. It’s ridiculous.”

She added: “This particular trifle is a tribute to three women: it’s my gran, my nan and the Queen herself,” adding “My grandma taught me to bake, she taught me all the elements, everything from scratch.

“My nan’s signature dish was always a trifle; we used to call her the queen of trifles. And the Queen had lemon posset at her wedding.”

The winning entry consists of lemon curd Swiss roll on the bottom, St Clement’s jelly, lemon custard, amoretti biscuits, mandarin coulis, fresh whipped cream, candied peel, chocolate shards and crushed amoretti biscuits.

The judges including Dame Mary Berry and Monica Galetti came to an unanimous decision in awarding the title of Jubilee Pudding to Melvin’s lemon trifle.

The competition was put together by royal grocer Fortnum and Mason and the Big Jubilee Lunch Charity, who challenged members of the British public to create an original and celebratory cake, tart or pudding.

The criteria being that the dish had to be fit for a queen, having a memorable story and being achievable for home bakers, as well as tasting good.

After receiving feedback from Dame Mary, 87, who chaired the competition’s judging panel, said of Melvin: “She was lovely, but she was also a very serious judge and I appreciated that because it was great to get her advice and her feedback.

“She actually made me cry with her feedback because it was so lovely.”

The recipe for Platinum Pudding, the Jubilee lemon trifle is available online here, via Fortnum & Mason, as well as via BBC Good Food and The Big Jubilee Lunch.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.