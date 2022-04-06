By Matthew Roscoe • 06 April 2022 • 14:15

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: How will you be celebrating the long weekend? Image: Twitter

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: How will you be celebrating the long weekend?

THE Queen celebrated her platinum jubilee on February 6 this year and to mark the special occasion the monarch announced a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June. How will you be celebrating the long weekend?

The royal, who recently sent condolences to Australia following flooding in Queensland and New South Wales, became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, which marks 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

A statement from the Royal Family at the time said: “The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.”

Since then, bars, clubs and pubs around the UK and in Spain have been planning big celebrations to honour the 95-year-old, with events in Butibamba park in La Cala De Mijas, Málaga and at the British Legion in Castalla, Alicante to name just a few.

While in the UK, city councils are encouraging residents to celebrate the occasion with an old fashioned street party.

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2-5 June – why not hold a street party (like the one pictured). Find out how: https://t.co/4si1HYpmHT

Applications close 29 April 2022. pic.twitter.com/Lj08aig3ia — NBBCtowns (@NbbCtowns) April 6, 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla have been visiting locations throughout the UK in the run-up to the celebrations.

On April 1, the Prince and Duchess paid a special visit to the set of EastEnders to meet the cast and crew as they filmed scenes in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

📍 The Queen Vic, Albert Square The Prince and The Duchess have paid a special visit to the set of EastEnders to meet the cast and crew as they filmed scenes in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. pic.twitter.com/8nKbRbhiU4 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2022

To mark the start of the celebrations in the UK, over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together on June 2 to mark The Queen’s official birthday, which is usually held on the second Saturday in June.

“Beginning at Buckingham Palace, the Parade will move down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, joined by Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. The Parade will close with the traditional RAF fly-past, watched by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony,” the Royal family said.

Further events planned for the royal to attend over the weekend are a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3 and a visit to the Derby at Epsom Downs on June 4.

