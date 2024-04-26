Almanzora’s culinary showcase

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 17:12

Almanzora Gourmet Fair 2024. Credit: dipalme.org

The fifth edition of the Almanzora Gourmet Fair in Cuevas del Almanzora concluded on a high note, with thousands indulging in a selection of nearly 10,000 tapas.

The event has firmly established itself as a pivotal gastronomic showcase in the region, attracting a record number of chefs and exhibitors from across Andalucia.

This year’s fair featured 14 workshops and culinary demonstrations, for hundreds of attendees with a diverse range of culinary arts, including vegan cooking and family-friendly sessions such as cookie making.

The Almanzora Gourmet Fair even featured activities for potential chefs of the future. children also had their own space, with two chocolate and ice cream workshops, which sweetened and refreshed the mornings of the gastronomic weekend.

The event saw around 10,000 tapas and tastings sold in three days and also served as a productive networking opportunity between chefs, producers, distributors and restaurateurs.

Mayor Antonio Fernandez expressed his pride and gratitude and said that Almanzora Gourmet, ‘is a fair that is consolidating and growing year after year, thanks to so many people who have done their best to show this great demonstration of the products and restaurateurs of the land. . .we have the best of the best in Almeria,’ he concluded.

Commerce Councillor Melchora Caparros commented: ‘It has been an intense and beautiful weekend, in which together we have managed to make our gastronomy, our companies, our chefs, our greatest town, our province and our community. We have already started working on the sixth edition, already pointing out possible improvements.’