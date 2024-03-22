Gastronomic Delights

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 10:13
Mayor Domingo Fernández, with Councillor Mónica Navarro, revealed the festival's details. Credit: Huercal-Overa Town Council
Huercal-Overa is set to become the foodie hub of the province from April 5 to 7 with the arrival of the ‘Degustho Almería Gastronomic Festival’ on Paseo de la Alameda.
This event draws in crowds from the municipality, the region, and beyond, offering a packed program of culinary delights.
Mayor Domingo Fernández, alongside Economic Promotion Councillor Monica Navarro, revealed the festival’s details. Organised in collaboration with the Provincial Council of Almería, it promises a line-up of attractions including show cooking by Bosco Benítez, host of Canal Sur’s “Tierra de Sabores.”
Alongside Benítez, other renowned chefs like Loreto, winner of MasterChef Junior 10, and Antonio Carmona, Antonio Gazquez, Cristóbal Carrillo, and Beatriz Torrente from various acclaimed restaurants, will conduct cooking demonstrations. Additionally, there will be a masterclass on ham cutting by Antonio Ortuño, as well as workshops on ice cream and snacks for children, wine tasting and cocktails.
The festival will also feature children’s entertainment and concerts by Essencial and Los Vinilos, with DJs Juanmi and Luismi, and a performance by the Ria Pita dance group.
Huercal-Overa’s is becoming more dedicated to gastronomy and aims to be a leading culinary destination in the province. He encouraged residents of the province to visit Huercal-Overa during April 5 to 7 and indulge in the flavours and products of the region while enjoying the diverse range of activities scheduled for the festival.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.