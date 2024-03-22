Gastronomic Delights

By Julian Phillips • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 10:13

Mayor Domingo Fernández, with Councillor Mónica Navarro, revealed the festival's details. Credit: Huercal-Overa Town Council

Huercal-Overa is set to become the foodie hub of the province from April 5 to 7 with the arrival of the ‘Degustho Almería Gastronomic Festival’ on Paseo de la Alameda.

This event draws in crowds from the municipality, the region, and beyond, offering a packed program of culinary delights.

Mayor Domingo Fernández, alongside Economic Promotion Councillor Monica Navarro, revealed the festival’s details. Organised in collaboration with the Provincial Council of Almería, it promises a line-up of attractions including show cooking by Bosco Benítez, host of Canal Sur’s “Tierra de Sabores.”

Well known Spanish chefs to take part

Alongside Benítez, other renowned chefs like Loreto, winner of MasterChef Junior 10, and Antonio Carmona, Antonio Gazquez, Cristóbal Carrillo, and Beatriz Torrente from various acclaimed restaurants, will conduct cooking demonstrations. Additionally, there will be a masterclass on ham cutting by Antonio Ortuño, as well as workshops on ice cream and snacks for children, wine tasting and cocktails.

The festival will also feature children’s entertainment and concerts by Essencial and Los Vinilos, with DJs Juanmi and Luismi, and a performance by the Ria Pita dance group.

Huercal-Overa’s is becoming more dedicated to gastronomy and aims to be a leading culinary destination in the province. He encouraged residents of the province to visit Huercal-Overa during April 5 to 7 and indulge in the flavours and products of the region while enjoying the diverse range of activities scheduled for the festival.