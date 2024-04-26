Dutch Queen Maxima opens a refugee restaurant

By Anna Akopyan •
Queen Maxima at A Beautiful Mess
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands opened a new branch of A Beautiful Mess; an innovative initiative supporting refugees.
On April 25, the restaurant launched in Amsterdam, joining the establishments in Utrecht and Arnhem. A Beautiful Mess was founded by the Refugee Company Foundation, assisted by the Dutch Queen, creating job opportunities for refugees and facilitating their integration into the Netherlands.
The Queen attended the opening ceremony and a panel discussion about the project´s benefits. She brightened the venue in red attire, touring the kitchen and helping the restaurant´s chef.
Queen Maxima’s participation marked the value which the Royal Family places on immigration; the Queen herself came from Buenos Aires in Argentina and had met King Willem-Alexander in Spain.
The founder of the Refugee Company, Fleur Bakker, also expressed the importance of A Beautiful Mess during the opening: “What we are doing isn’t just about being humane – it is important for the Netherlands because we need so much labour at the moment.”
She emphasized: “The intention is to train 425 people in five years in this 800m2 restaurant as well as offering Amsterdammers authentic flavours of the world.”
