King´s Day – celebrating Dutch royalty

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 9:18

King´s Day in Amsterdam Credit: Carmelrmd, Wikicommons, [[File:Amsterdam's Canals.jpg|Amsterdam's_Canals]]

More than 100 years of celebrating the changing faces of the Dutch monarchy, King´s Day approached once again on April 27.

The Netherlands are charging up for one of the largest festivities in the country, celebrating the birthday of the reigning King, Willem-Alexander.

King´s Day is an unusually changing tradition, which was first celebrated on August 31, 1885, in honour of Princess Wilhelmina´s birthday, and was moved to 30 April after her daughter Juliana ascended to the throne.

Today, it celebrates the birthday of the current King of the Netherlands but the festivities last much longer than one day.

The pre-party; King´s Night, lights up the streets with live music and dancing, as well as some free festivals, including The Life I Live in The Hague or the Royal Dutch in Eindhoven.

On the King’s birthday, cities which have canals fill up with boats, where people dressed in orange; the Dutch national colour, party on usually the only functioning public transport throughout the festivity.

Flea markets and concerts are on just about every street corner across the country, and the royal family can often be spotted in public; strengthening the relationship between the royalty and the public through celebration.