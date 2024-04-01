Dutch coalition against the English language

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 01 Apr 2024 • 7:46

Learning English Credit: Pixabay, Pexels

A coalition has been formed to “de-Englify” the Netherlands, especially targeting the language of the youths.

“The election campaign was won with a promise to put the Dutchman at number one, but the Dutch language is no longer top-of-mind in our offices, shops and universities,” stated the PVV politician Gom Plotdenker.

With his coalition, he aims to reduce the use of English in official reports, businesses, and educational facilities.

The latter coincides with Pieter Omtzig´s plan to prevent the income of international students and English-led degrees.

However, a Professor of the University of Amsterdam, Gaston Franssen, holds a different view: “You cannot stop the frequent use of English and nor should you want to. A university is an international environment.”

A debate has also risen about the language used in households. “Their grandparents cannot understand a word they are saying,” said the Tilburg University professor, Onsa Taal, about the English trends among the youths.

Last year, the English Proficiency Index disclosed that between 90 and 93 per cent of Dutch citizens speak English, placing the Netherlands as the number one country amongst non-English nations for its use of English.

Will this change?