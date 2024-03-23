Cancelling English

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 15:34
Maastricht University Open Day
Credit: Maastricht University, X
The Limburg community in the Netherlands issued a warning letter, arguing that eliminating English education in Dutch universities will have drastic outcomes.
The Dutch Universities Association recently published a study, revealing that one in three Bachelor’s degree students in the Netherlands are foreigners and that 30 per cent of the courses are taught in English.
The Ministry´ s spokesperson recently stated that the Education Minister, Robbert Dijkgraaf, aims to “create a balance between the value of internationalisation on the one hand, and the accessibility to this education on the other.”
Universities across the country have been developing self-regulation plans, “promoting Dutch language skills”, said the spokesperson.
The Maastricht University in Limburg, however, opposed the regulations.
“Students are the solution, not the problem here in Limburg. We need foreign students to keep functioning,” stated Andre Postema from the Zuyd Hogeschool.
According to the warning letter, Maastricht University faces the loss of €1 billion and 4,500 jobs, if the international students abandon the country.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.