Spanish Film Festival in Amsterdam

Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 15:50
Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival.
Credit: Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival, x
The Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary of uniting Dutch and Spanish cinematography professionals and film lovers.
From April 12 until April 21, Amsterdam will light up with a Spanish flame; inviting Dutch residents and visitors, to experience unique Spanish cinematography and meet leading actors and directors.
18 Hispanic films will be showcased; mainstream as well as independent and experimental; each with an unforgettable story and aesthetic.
On the opening night, the actor Jaime Lorente, famous for his role in The Money of Heist and Elite, will host a Q&A session and premiere his film, Disco, Ibiza, Locomia.
On April 20, Lorente´s fellow Elite actor, Omar Ayuso, and the director Julia de Castro, will present their new film, On the Go, exploring LGBTQ themes in striking and daring visuals.
The closing event will welcome the Latin Grammy Winner, C Tangana, to present an upcoming documentary film treasure; This Excessive Ambition.
A Festival which fosters cross-cultural collaboration, breaking down barriers to bring state-of-the-art cinema to life.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
