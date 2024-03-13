By Anna Akopyan • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 15:30

Coffee festival in Amsterdam Credit: Amsterdam Coffee Festival, Facebook

This year from April 4 until April 6, Amsterdam is hosting the world´s biggest Coffee Festival with tasty samples, exceptional baristas and live music.

The festival will be held at Westergas, inviting coffee specialists and enthusiasts to dive into a three-day immersion in the world of coffee.

There are various tickets available already, with options for one-day entry, three-day admission, and more. Starting from €18 admission.

There will be 100+ artisan coffee roasters, equipment and food brands on display, with free samples of gourmet coffee and snacks.

Meet specialist baristas and roasters and watch 15 of them compete for the title of one winner in the Roast Masters competition: inspiring the future coffee-makers.

Watch the top latte art methods, demonstrated by the world´s best baristas and partake in masterclasses to learn the techniques yourself.

Sharpen your taste and mind, by learning about the origins of coffee, coffee pairings and every type of drink on the market, from the most experienced workers in the field.

Indulge in coffee culture to live music from established DJs and discover how to take your coffee habits to the next level.

Tickets available at amsterdamcoffeefestival.com