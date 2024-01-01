By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 12:33

Age Concern Photo: pxhere CC / Ed Gregory

Happy New Year everybody. Did you make any New Years resolutions? Have you actually kept any? The big wish that there be world peace and an end to famine and drought I´m pretty sure that we can all agree on. Even if it seems we can´t individually do much to change things

But closer to home we CAN all do our bit to fight Loneliness and Isolation. It´s not just the older community that feel the effects but also younger family carers. Neither group will complain or ask for anything but they could do with our help. So what can we do?

Age Concern Marbella-San Pedro have an amazing and satisfying initiative dedicated to changing lives. It doesn´t take much effort nor does it involve any expense. The initiative is all about sharing a little of your spare time over a “cuppa and a chat” with someone who rarely gets to have visitors

That’s why they are starting their coffee mornings in January. The group Age Concern Marbella & San Pedro is a charity dedicated to helping you make the most of later life and they are starting their coffee mornings again in January.

They have a team of local, fully-trained volunteers to provide assistance on a one-to-one basis for those who are feeling alone and lonely, have gone through life changing events or are unable to cope comfortably with daily life for any reason.

Join them for coffee and a chat at the Coffee mornings which start at 11am, taking place at different locations around Marbella:

Monday, January 8 – SundayBar SanPedro

(Sundays Cafe San Pedro, near the foot of the pedestrian street, Av. Marqués del Duero, 82, above Banco Sabadell Atlantico, next to Mr. Gold).

Wednesday, January 17 – Restaurante Asador Di Maria

Asador D’Maria, Av. Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, 179, Marbella. The restaurant is behind the Venta Los Pacos and almost opposite the Marbella Club.

Thursday, January 18 – Neli G’s Gastro Cafe Restaurant

Neli G’s Gastro Café situated in Las Palmeras de Benavista 4. This is just a little further on from the main shops at Benavista, next to La Grappa restaurant.

Tuesday, January 23 – Urban Chai Cafe

Urban Chai Café, C.C. Las Petunias, local 6, bloque 1. This is located at the foot of the Ronda Road, on the beach side.

The coffee mornings are great places to catch up with old friends and make new ones. If you would like to help by sharing a “cuppa and a chat” or know of someone who may need help, please call or WhatsApp the Helpline on 689 35 51 98.