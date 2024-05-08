Almuñécar gears up for Spring Fiestas

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 May 2024 • 17:17

Rural Spain at its Best. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall.

THE Romería de San Isidro Labrador, an annual event celebrating the patron saint of farmers, is set to take place in Torrecuevas, Almuñécar, on May 19.

The Tradition of Romería de San Isidro Labrador

Following a mass at the El Salvador temple honouring the patron saint, participants will parade through the streets of Almuñécar to reach the Torrecuevas ravine, where the festivities, including a parade of caravans and floats, will take place.

Alberto García Gilabert, the Councillor for Culture and Festivities, along with local councillors, announced the event’s details. García Gilabert noted the growing participation, with more locals and floats joining in each year.

Details of the Event

The procession will set off from El Salvador Church in the P-4 neighbourhood, winding through various streets before settling in Calle Caicillos.

García Gilabert and Lucas Vallejo extended an invitation to all residents of Almuñécar and its surroundings to partake in the Romería, either by creating a float or accompanying San Isidro on his pilgrimage.

Understanding Romería in Spanish Culture

In Spain, a ‘romería’ refers to a religious pilgrimage or procession typically honouring a patron saint. Locals often dress in traditional clothing, and there is usually music, dancing, and sometimes even horseback riding or traditional games.

