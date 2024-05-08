By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 May 2024 • 17:00

If you are at a loose end, why not explore the Costa Blanca’s biggest maze?

Hidden in Onil, north of Alicante, lies one of Spain’s grandest mazes, surrounded by a stunning green garden.

This hidden treasure offers a serene setting where you can stroll among native plants, listen to gentle water sounds, and unwind in tranquillity.

A wetland area, fed by natural spring water, hosts a variety of aquatic life.

Just across the road, a small pine forest invites further exploration of nature’s wonders.

Dog-Friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome, and amenities include a kids’ adventure playground, picnic spots, and wheelchair access.

The maze welcomes visitors Monday to Friday from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM, and weekends from 10:00.AM until 6:00.PM, with free admission.

Join the fun at Laberinto Casa Tapena, Partida de, Carrer de Favanella, s/n, 03430 Onil, Alicante.