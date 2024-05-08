By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 May 2024 • 17:00
If you are at a loose end, why not explore the Costa Blanca’s biggest maze?
Hidden in Onil, north of Alicante, lies one of Spain’s grandest mazes, surrounded by a stunning green garden.
This hidden treasure offers a serene setting where you can stroll among native plants, listen to gentle water sounds, and unwind in tranquillity.
A wetland area, fed by natural spring water, hosts a variety of aquatic life.
Just across the road, a small pine forest invites further exploration of nature’s wonders.
Dogs on leads are welcome, and amenities include a kids’ adventure playground, picnic spots, and wheelchair access.
The maze welcomes visitors Monday to Friday from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM, and weekends from 10:00.AM until 6:00.PM, with free admission.
Join the fun at Laberinto Casa Tapena, Partida de, Carrer de Favanella, s/n, 03430 Onil, Alicante.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
