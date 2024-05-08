Belgian artist’s exhibition in Mojacar 

By John Ensor •
Published: 08 May 2024 • 17:04
The Municipal Art Hall ‘La Fuente’ in Mojacar is currently hosting an exhibition by Frank Notteboom, running until May 26.
Born in Ghent, Belgium, and a resident of Albox since 2019, Notteboom has transitioned from a career in architecture to focus solely on his passion for painting and photography.
Entitled ‘No Hay Moros en la Costa’ (‘The Coast is Clear’), the exhibit showcases 27 oil paintings, all painted between 2020 and 2023.
Notteboom’s artwork serves as a portal to a world that blends realism with abstract and fantastical elements, challenging the viewer to juxtapose reality with their imagination.
The artist explains his process as a liberating encounter with the canvas, where ‘the laws of reality are subordinated to his existence.’ He selects themes that resonate with his personal emotions and intuition.
Visitors can explore this exceptional display free of charge. The Art Hall is open daily from 10am to 2pm. Notteboom will be available on weekends during these hours to discuss his works and artistic journey. This exhibition promises to be a compelling experience that will captivate its audience.
