Age Concern Marbella Xmas lunch

By John Smith •
Updated: 15 Dec 2023 • 12:03
Presentation of a donation by Jan and Roger Humpidge
Credit: Age Concern Marbella
An impressive 97 people filled the Hogan Stand restaurant in San Pedro Alcantara for the annual Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro Christmas Party.
President Carol Woolnoth spoke to the guests about the activities of the group and explained that each town group is separate from all others and in the case of this group there is a committee of eight and at least two people have to approve any expenditure.
Running as it does, its own Social and Activity Centre, it was considered prudent to consider purchasing a defibrillator and two local businesses have kindly agreed to pay 50 per cent each so that this could be obtained.
What happened next was a very welcome surprise as local couple Jan and Roger Humpidge, nattily dressed in Christmas jumpers came on stage and presented Age Concern with a donation of €1,120.
They had been forced to postpone their Golden Wedding Anniversary celebration due to the pandemic and decided to invite guests earlier this year to a fancy dress party with each being asked to make a donation to the charity and this was the result.
As guests tucked into a three course meal, there was musical entertainment from Karen and the Dell Choir, Nathan Dean with a special guest appearance Brian Piccolo with such popular songs that several guests got up and danced.
Following this, TRE presenter Giles Brown auctioned off three bulging Christmas Hampers, one from Hogan Stand, one from Euro Weekly News and one from an individual supporter who had won it in a raffle.
At the end of the day, in addition to the gift from the Humpidges, the money from the auction and a raffle saw a further €1,572 raised.
All in all a very pleasant afternoon for all who attended.
Visit https://ageconcernmarbella.com/ to find out more about the benefits offered to local elderly residents or how you can help as a volunteer.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.