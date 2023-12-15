Age Concern Marbella Xmas lunch

By John Smith • Updated: 15 Dec 2023 • 12:03

Presentation of a donation by Jan and Roger Humpidge Credit: Age Concern Marbella

An impressive 97 people filled the Hogan Stand restaurant in San Pedro Alcantara for the annual Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro Christmas Party.

What Age Concern Marbella does

President Carol Woolnoth spoke to the guests about the activities of the group and explained that each town group is separate from all others and in the case of this group there is a committee of eight and at least two people have to approve any expenditure.

Running as it does, its own Social and Activity Centre, it was considered prudent to consider purchasing a defibrillator and two local businesses have kindly agreed to pay 50 per cent each so that this could be obtained.

An unexpected gift

What happened next was a very welcome surprise as local couple Jan and Roger Humpidge, nattily dressed in Christmas jumpers came on stage and presented Age Concern with a donation of €1,120.

They had been forced to postpone their Golden Wedding Anniversary celebration due to the pandemic and decided to invite guests earlier this year to a fancy dress party with each being asked to make a donation to the charity and this was the result.

As guests tucked into a three course meal, there was musical entertainment from Karen and the Dell Choir, Nathan Dean with a special guest appearance Brian Piccolo with such popular songs that several guests got up and danced.

Following this, TRE presenter Giles Brown auctioned off three bulging Christmas Hampers, one from Hogan Stand, one from Euro Weekly News and one from an individual supporter who had won it in a raffle.

At the end of the day, in addition to the gift from the Humpidges, the money from the auction and a raffle saw a further €1,572 raised.

All in all a very pleasant afternoon for all who attended.

Do you need help?

Visit https://ageconcernmarbella.com/ to find out more about the benefits offered to local elderly residents or how you can help as a volunteer.