Land Rover leads Jaguar in Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 08 May 2024 • 16:22

DEFENDER: Boosted Jaguar Land Rover sales in Spain Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover España finished its April 2022-April 2023 financial year with a €2.28 million net profit.

This was 45 per cent more than the previous year, revealed results deposited with the Registro Mercantil, equivalent to the UK’s Companies House.

The Spanish subsidiary which, like its parent company, is owned by the Tata Consortium, had a €317.1 million turnover, up 26 per cent on the 2021-2022 financial year.

Vehicle sales accounted for €243.8 million of the total, while the remaining €73.3 million came from the sale of spare parts.

The company sold 3,437 of its different Defender, Discovery and Land Rover models between April 2022 and April 2023, a 4 per cent increase on the previous year.

This was well ahead of the Jaguar, with sales of 701 units which were 63.7 per cent down, owing to WLTP emission regulations and a shortage of semiconductors for hybrid and electric vehicles.