WATCH: Spanish National Police bust gang who disguised cocaine as sugar

On Friday, May, 13, the Spanish National Police announced that they had bust a criminal gang working in Madrid and Barcelona, who disguised cocaine as sugar.

The gang planned to set up a clandestine laboratory in Spain to extract cocaine, for which several members of the organisation, expert “cooks”, travelled from Colombia, as reported in an official press release by the Spanish National Police.

“An organisation that tried to smuggle #cocaine impregnated in sugar into #Spain has been dismantled.Several expert “cooks” had travelled from #Colombia to extract the drug in a clandestine laboratory. 5 arrested in #Madrid and 2 in #Barcelona”, tweeted the Spanish National Police, alongside footage of the arrest.

🚩Desarticulada una organización que pretendía introducir en #España #cocaína impregnada en azúcar Varios "cocineros" expertos se habían desplazado desde #Colombia para extraer la droga en un laboratorio clandestino 5 detenidos en #Madrid y 2 en #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/BvjeNXzzrg — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 13, 2022

The Spanish National Police’s official press release continued:

“Five people have been arrested in Madrid, in charge of setting up the laboratory and separating the cocaine from the sugar, and two more in Barcelona, who acted as contacts for the former during their stay in Spain.”

“22 tonnes of sugar contaminated with cocaine have been seized in a container that left Colombia with the final destination of the French port of L’Havre and was intercepted by the country’s agents in a ship on the outskirts of Paris.”

“In the “sugar” operation, 10 other people have been arrested in France and one more in Dubai, where the alleged leader of the Franco-Colombian drug trafficking organisation was located.”

