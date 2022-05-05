By Joshua Manning • 05 May 2022 • 14:11

Two heroic off-duty Spanish policemen save man from choking to death Credit: Twitter @policia

Two heroic off-duty Spanish policemen saved a man from choking to death on a piece of meat.

On Saturday, 30, April, two off-duty Spanish policemen saved a man from choking to death in the restaurant ‘El Mosquito’ located in Plaza del Portillo number 5 in Zaragoza, Spain, as reported by ElHeraldo.

The events occurred at midday, when several colleagues and friends were celebrating the recent promotion of one of them and suddenly noticed a great commotion at a nearby table. A middle-aged man stood up and held his hands to his throat, visibly choking on his food.

One of the Spanish policemen did not hesitate to quickly approach him and perform the well-known Heimlich manoeuvre. After multiple abdominal thrusts, the man managed to expel some substance from the victim’s throat, but he continued to choke. It was then that another of the officers intervened, giving him a second set of compressions, until after a few seconds the man managed to expel a piece of meat that was obstructing his airway.

After the man was stabilised and deemed to no longer be in danger, the local diners expressly thanked the two men for their quick and vital action. It was at that moment that they were asked about their profession, at which point they identified themselves as members of the Spanish National Police.

