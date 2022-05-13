By Matthew Roscoe • 13 May 2022 • 20:14

World Economic Forum: Volodymyr Zelensky to join annual Davos meeting. Image: Ukraine Gov

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to join the Davos Forum, an annual meeting run by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The Davos Forum, which is set to be held from May 22 to 26, is the 51st edition of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting and will largely be devoted to the Ukraine war, with president Zelensky scheduled to speak remotely to the international non-governmental and lobbying organisation.

Scheduled for Graubünden, a canton in eastern Switzerland, it is the first in-person meeting for three years and will feature the 44-year-old, who is set to address world political, economic and social leaders on May 23.

“The President of Ukraine, @ZelenskyyUa, will join our Annual Meeting virtually as the war continues to devastate his country. Watch his special address on our website and across social media,” a WEF tweet read on Friday, May 13.

The President of Ukraine, @ZelenskyyUa, will join our Annual Meeting virtually as the war continues to devastate his country. Watch his special address on our website and across social media. https://t.co/kBg1cN6ZHT #wef22 pic.twitter.com/uQnukPODNH — World Economic Forum (@wef) May 13, 2022

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said: “The world is at a historic turning point which obliges us to urgently and quickly meet the current geo-economic and geopolitical challenges.

“More than 50 world leaders, directly affected by these challenges, have pledged to participate in this year’s meeting.”

A few days after Russia attacked Ukraine, Klaus Schwab and WEF President Borge Brende signed an open letter promising humanitarian and diplomatic aid to Ukraine.

Interestingly, ahead of the meeting with the charitable foundation, Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new global crowdfunding platform aimed at raising money ‘to help Kyiv win the war with Russia’ and ‘rebuild the country’s infrastructure.’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will also be in attendance at the meeting, which promises to “embody the World Economic Forum’s philosophy of collaborative, multistakeholder impact, providing a unique collaborative environment in which to reconnect, share insights, gain fresh perspectives, and build problem-solving communities and initiatives.”

