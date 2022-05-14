By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 13:48
BREAKING NEWS: Police appeal after woman, three dogs killed in Chelsea
According to the police report, the 41-year-old woman was confirmed dead at the scene, along with her three dogs who also died from their injuries.
It is understood her next of kin has been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicions of death by dangerous driving.
The man, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, is said to have been driving an Audi.
#INCIDENT | A woman, 41, and three dogs have died after a collision in Cheyne Walk, #SW3 #Chelsea
A man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Road closures are in place – motorists are advised to avoid the area.https://t.co/szfFlkyRge
— Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) May 14, 2022
#INCIDENT | A woman, 41, and three dogs have died after a collision in Cheyne Walk, #SW3 #Chelsea
A man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Road closures are in place – motorists are advised to avoid the area.https://t.co/szfFlkyRge
— Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) May 14, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.