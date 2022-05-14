Trending:

BREAKING NEWS: Police appeal after woman, three dogs killed in Chelsea

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 13:48

Kensington and Chelsea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information after a woman and her three dogs were killed in Chayne Walk, Chelsea on Saturday, Amy 14.

According to the police report, the 41-year-old woman was confirmed dead at the scene, along with her three dogs who also died from their injuries.

It is understood her next of kin has been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicions of death by dangerous driving.

The man, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, is said to have been driving an Audi.

In issuing the appeal, the police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and anyone with dashcam footage, to call them on 101, quoting the reference CAD 1500/14May.

