By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 May 2022 • 13:48

BREAKING NEWS: Police appeal after woman, three dogs killed in Chelsea

Kensington and Chelsea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and information after a woman and her three dogs were killed in Chayne Walk, Chelsea on Saturday, Amy 14.

According to the police report, the 41-year-old woman was confirmed dead at the scene, along with her three dogs who also died from their injuries.

It is understood her next of kin has been advised and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicions of death by dangerous driving.

The man, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, is said to have been driving an Audi.

#INCIDENT | A woman, 41, and three dogs have died after a collision in Cheyne Walk, #SW3 #Chelsea A man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Road closures are in place – motorists are advised to avoid the area.https://t.co/szfFlkyRge — Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) May 14, 2022