Spain: Valencia urges Torrent to move forward with the joint animal shelter

VALENCIA City Council have asked their counterparts in Torrent to speed up the creation of the joint animal shelter – which is set to be shared by both municipalities.

Councillor for Animal Welfare of València City Council, Glòria Tello, has asked her counterpart in Torrent City Council, Andrés Campos, to speed up the creation of the joint animal shelter that both municipalities are planning to set up on land in the capital of L’Horta Sud.

According to Levante-EMV, València appointed members of the project’s monitoring committee over a year ago and even approved the amount of €12,000 for the feasibility plan, however, a year later and despite signing an agreement, Torrent City Council has still not appointed the members of the commission.

At the meeting held on Friday, May 13, Andrés Campos reacted to Tello’s urgent appeal to appoint the members of the committee and said the council would do it “as soon as possible”.

The joint plan of Valencia and Torrent’s city councils will see a large municipal shelter built on a 17,000 square metre plot of land in Mas de Don Pedro, which is nine times larger than the current facilities in Benimàmet, Valencia.

The agreement between the two municipalities was signed in April 2021 and the idea was to create a commission to draw up the statutes and promote the feasibility study.

Any town council in the metropolitan area can join the project, according to local reports. However, for the time being, the city of Valencia and Torrent will both lead the project.

