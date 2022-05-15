By Guest Writer • 15 May 2022 • 14:47

Announcing the lunch Credit: Cudeca Foundation

CUDECA FOUNDATION Benalmadena to hold 30th Anniversary lunch at Grace Restaurant in Riviera on Saturday June 18 from 1.30pm.

Tickets for this four-course meal plus welcome glass of prosecco together with appetizers and a half bottle of wine, beer or soft drinks cost €75 (which is tax deductible) and may be obtained at www.cudeca.org.

This venue is one of seven restaurants owned by Costa del Sol hospitality company Stratomille Group which is committed to support the Cudeca Foundation during 2022.

Already this year, it has donated €6,367 after pledging 50 cents for each meal served and this was collected I just 11 days.

The presentation ceremony giving details of the luncheon was attended by Founding Partners of the group, Sandro Spoladore and Carmen Arcos Ortega as well as Events Director Jesús Tejedoon behalf of the Stratomille Group, together with Rafael Olalla Martínez, Deputy Chief Executive and Financial Director of the Cudeca Foundation

Sandro Spoladore, reiterated his commitment to continue helping the foundation in any way possible and said “I am very happy to be able to present this charity lunch and celebrate the 30th anniversary of a foundation that does so much good for so many families.”

Thank you for reading ‘Cudeca Foundation Benalmadena to hold 30th Anniversary lunch’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.