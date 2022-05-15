By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 1:48

State investment in Almeria's roads since 2018 amounts to €28 million Credit: Creative Commons

Socialist deputy Sonia Ferrer highlighted the €10 million earmarked for the Aguadulce tunnels and roundabouts in Los Gallardos and Huércal-Overa.

The national deputy for the PSOE in Almería, Sonia Ferrer Tesoro, highlighted the Spanish Government’s “firm commitment” to improving, renovating and modernising the province’s roads and highlighted the value and example of the last three tenders, which total around €10 million, as reported by Ideal.es

The action, the Almeria socialist recounted, will be carried out in Los Gallardos, with the construction of three roundabouts on the N-340A; in Huércal-Overa, where another roundabout is also planned on the N-340A as it passes through this municipality and, finally, in the municipality of Almería with works to improve several tunnels on the AL-14, N-340 and A-7.

Ferrer stressed that the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) has already invested €28 million in Almería since 2018, through the State Road Network, a figure which, in her opinion, “highlights the objective of Pedro Sánchez’s Executive to renovate the province’s roads and improve the structure between municipalities”. These roads that will be intervened on are “highly frequented”, she said, in a province in which the tourism sector is “vital” and needs “good communications”, an issue that the PSOE “is responding to”, she said.

The socialist deputy stressed that, in relation to the intervention to be carried out in Los Gallardos, it is work “demanded for years by Almeria society”. The public information dossier for the construction of the three roundabouts in this municipality was approved on 29 April and has a budget of €2.2 million.

As for the Huércal-Overa roundabout – which has a budget of more than €503,000 – he pointed out that it will be located at the intersection between the N-340A and the Úrcal-El Saltador road.

The third intervention, on tunnels, will focus, firstly, on the Aguadulce tunnel on the A-7 and, secondly, on those of Bayyana Norte – on the AL-14, Bayyana Sur, La Parra and La Garrofa – on the N-340A and its objective is to adapt these facilities to the new regulations on safety in State road tunnels.

The work on the A-7 motorway gallery has a budget of €6.4 million and will include an auxiliary gallery on both sides to reinforce the evacuation systems, a drainage system for toxic substances and a network of hydrants.

