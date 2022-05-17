Covid numbers in Spain show a ‘medium risk’ in hospitalisation numbers

By Chris King • 17 May 2022 • 17:36

Image of a coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

The Ministry of Health published the Covid numbers in Spain with the incidence rate falling slightly in the over-60s



The Ministry of Health published the Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, May 17, compiled with data collected from the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows that since last May 13 there have been another 52,112 new infections, and 198 deaths.

Hospital pressure has increased, with 4.20 per cent of ICU beds being occupied by Covid patients (4.07 per cent last week), plus 7,558 patients admitted (7,200 last week), with 363 in the ICU (3 less than last week).

There has been a drop in the incidence rate among the group over 60 years of age, the group most vulnerable to Covid, and in which the most infections were being registered. It has dropped 10 points in 3 days, to 846 cases in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. Infections have also fallen to 25,958 since the last report.

With 7,099 infections, Catalonia has the highest number of cases, followed by Madrid with 6,933, making them the autonomous communities that have reported the most cases in 3 days. At the bottom end of the scale are Melilla with 84, Ceuta 219, La Rioja 462, and the Balearic Islands with 792 cases.

Castilla-La Mancha is the one with the most hospitalised patients, with 1,366, and 82 in the ICU. Melilla follows with 907, and 40 in the ICU. Currently, there are 7,558 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain and 363 in the ICU.

Another 198 deaths have been registered since May 13, while there have been 263 deaths recorded in the last seven days. This brings the total figure to 105,642 deaths in Spain since the pandemic began.

