Metallica's James Hetfield breaks down on stage: "I am not alone" Credit: Twitter @Pogopedia

The world-renowned heavy metal band Metallica played a concert this weekend at Brazil’s Minerao stadium in Belo Horizonte, when at the end of the performance, the band’s lead singer James Hetfield broke down on stage.

Metallica’s James Hetfield has been performing alongside Metallica for 41 years, with hits such as Nothing Else Matters and Enter Sandman, touring the world with his fellow bandmates he has become a household name. But this weekend he expressed his insecurities to the world.

“The emotional words of James Hetfield at the closing of Metallica’s South American tour. The vocalist thanked his bandmates and the audience for being with him even in the bad times.The importance of mental health in any field.That hug ❤️,” read a tweet posted alongside footage of the incident.

🫂 Las emotivas palabras de James Hetfield en el cierre de la gira sudamericana de Metallica. El vocalista le mostró su agradecimiento a sus compañeros y al público por estar con él aún en los malos momentos. La importancia de la salud mental en cualquier ámbito. Ese abrazo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxim4zZlJB — Pogopedia (@Pogopedia) May 16, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Pogopedia

At this weekend’s concert the 58-year-old singer suddenly told the crowd:

“I’m gonna tell you I wasn’t feeling very good I came out here. Feeling a little bit insecure like I’m an old guy who can’t play any more and all this b******t I tell myself in my head”

“So I talked to these guys (the other band members) and they helped me ,as simple as that ,they gave me a hug and said if you’re struggling on stage we’ve got your back, and I tell you it means the world to me.”

“And seeing you (the crowd) out there I am not alone, and neither are you.”

Following the emotional speech, fellow Metallica bandmates Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo ran over to hug their singer in a show of incredible support.

