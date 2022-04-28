By Joshua Manning • 28 April 2022 • 17:56

WATCH: Fans "Ride The Chaos" at Metallica concert in Chile with endless queues, people on top of trucks and police with pepper spray @cespinoza_arce

Chaos at Metallica concert in Chile with endless queues, people climbing on trucks, and police armed with pepper spray.

Metallica are currently touring the World as they celebrate their 40th anniversary, playing in Chile on Wednesday 27, April, into the early hours of 28, April. However, fans were disappointed and accused the accused the organisers of misinformation, poor signage and disorganisation. After an hour’s delay, the concert began after 10 p.m. local time, and when the first songs began to play, there were still people who had not managed to enter the venue, according to Chile news reports.

🔴 AHORA | Incidentes en las afueras del Club Hípico durante concierto de Metallica: Carabineros utilizó gas pimienta para disuadir a las personas que se encontraban en la entrada https://t.co/rHNgGgh1FZ pic.twitter.com/6WWCASjuFX — Radio ADN (@adnradiochile) April 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @adnradiochile

“NOW | Incidents outside Club Hipico during Metallica concert: Carabineros use pepper spray to deter people at the entrance” read a tweet posted in the early hours of the morning by Radio ADN.

Credit: Twitter @cespinoza_arce

“#DGMEDIOS @dgmedioschile #Metallica #Clubhipico we took some risks, something serious may have happened. People on the trucks going up to see something.” read a tweet posted by a fan at the concert.

Y es que con un Club Hípico absolutamente lleno y con filas interminables aún en las afueras del reconocido hipódromo nacional la afamada y aclamada banda de James Hetfield se presentará en su sexta visita al país y tras casi 5 años desde su última presentación. Prensa Libre. pic.twitter.com/bF4SqIBYQt — Prensa Libre Chile (@prensalibre_CL) April 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @prensalibre_CL

“#MetallicaEnChile | A chaos of historic proportions in the world of live shows is what is being experienced at the Club Hípico Nacional de Chile during the presentation of the heavy metal titan group “Metallica”.”

“With a packed Club Hipico and endless queues outside the nationally renowned racecourse, James Hetfield’s famous and acclaimed band will be performing on their sixth visit to the country and after almost 5 years since their last show.Free Press.” read two tweet posted by Prensa Libre Chile.

