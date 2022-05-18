By Joshua Manning • 18 May 2022 • 2:55

A multi-organ donation at Almeria hospital allowed for seven transplants Credit: Hospital Poniente

The multi-organ donation at the Pointe University Hospital in Almeria has made it possible to transplant two lungs, a liver, two kidneys and two corneas in different Andalusian and national hospitals.

The Transplant Coordinator of the Poniente University Hospital in Almeria, Javier Fierro, thanked “the generosity of the family of this donor, who at such a difficult time as the loss of a loved one, has given their authorisation for the donation and with it, has opened the possibility for many other people to have a new opportunity”, as reported by Europa Press.

The Poniente University Hospital joined the network of Andalusian centres with an organ donation programme in January 2018. Since then, 36 donations have been registered at the centre: eleven organ and tissue donors, five organ-only donors and 20 tissue donors.

As a direct result, transplants of two lungs, five livers, 19 kidneys, 43 corneas, and 98 bone tissue units have been extracted, which will benefit nearly 500 people. In the last year, 2021, there have been ten donors registered at the centre, at an average age of 66 years old.

Fierro stressed that “it is also important to thank the many families who have given their approval for the extraction of their loved one’s organs, but in the end it has not been possible for the donation to materialise due to medical contraindications detected in the demanding review process that is carried out”.

For the Transplant Coordinator of the Poniente University Hospital, “the health results show year after year the commitment to donation in the Poniente region”. The organs extracted are sent to the referral hospital for transplantation and are assigned to those patients on the waiting list designated by the National Transplant Organisation.

The extracted tissues are sent to the sectoral tissue bank, which in the case of the Hospital de Poniente is located in Malaga. Before extraction, the validity of the donation is ensured with a study of both the patient’s history (without pathologies that could affect the state of the organ or tissue) and an analytical study.

