By Joshua Manning • 18 May 2022 • 0:28

Russia considers leaving WHO and WTO amongst other World organisations Credit: Creative Commons

On Tuesday, May, 17, it was reported that Russia’s Foreign Ministry had sent proposals to State Duma on Russia’s withdrawal from WTO and WHO.

“Exit from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) will be considered among other organisations,” said Russia’s State Duma deputy speaker Peter Tolstoy.

He said all the proposals would be analysed jointly with the Federation Council. According to Mr Tolstoy, it is necessary to review the treaties, “which do not bring benefits but direct harm” to the country.

“Russia has withdrawn from the Council of Europe, and now it is next in line to withdraw from the WTO and the WHO, which have neglected all their obligations towards our country,” he claims.

Western countries began imposing sanctions in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, announced by Vladimir Putin on February, 24. Russian authorities are convinced that the sanctions are destroying the system of WTO rules. Already 14 members of the organisation have stripped Russia of the treatment given to other nations.

On March, 21, a draft law on Russia’s withdrawal from the WTO was submitted to the State Duma. Ukraine also initiated a discussion on closing the WHO office in Moscow. On May, 10, the WHO’s European Committee adopted a resolution proposing to close the organisation’s office in Moscow.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.