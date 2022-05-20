By Tamsin Brown • 20 May 2022 • 10:43

Arts Society Marina Alta prepares to celebrate fifth anniversary with special event. Image: Johannes Vermeer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The highlight of the fifth-anniversary celebration of the Arts Society Marina Alta, in Alicante, will be a talk on then renowned Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer.

The Arts Society Marina Alta will be marking the occasion of its fifth anniversary with a special event on Thursday, June 2, at the Salones Canor in Teulada.

The day will start with registration and coffee from 10.15 to 10.50am. At 11am there will be a presentation on the Dutch Baroque painter Johannes Vermeer, whose most famous painting is Girl with a Pearl Evening, which inspired a book of the same name.

The poetry of Vermeer’s paintings is immediate and recognisable, yet almost impossible to explain. What is it that holds the viewer’s gaze? Is it that a beautiful young girl in an exotic turban, the stillness of a quiet street, a woman making lace or a scholar illuminated in his study somehow reminds us of fleeting moments in our own lives?

Through his sensitivity to light, colour and composition, Vermeer transforms ordinary subjects into expressions of perfect balance and harmony.

The presentation, titled ‘Johannes Vermeer: Master of Light, Colour & Harmony’, will be given by Jane Choy-Thurlow, a docent at the Mauritshuis and the Huygens Museum Hofwijck in The Hague, The Netherlands. Jane was given the honour of Knight in the Order of Oranje Nassau by King Willem Alexander of Orange, for her knowledge and work in the field of the arts, especially 15th – 17th-century Dutch and Flemish art.

Finally, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, the winners of the art competition will be announced and the artwork will be displayed and put up for sale. There will also be complimentary refreshments and canapés in the Salones Canor gardens.

Admission is free for members and costs €15 for visitors. There is free parking available. For more information on membership benefits, presentations and events, write to [email protected] or visit www.marinaaltaarts.com.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.