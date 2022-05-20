By Matthew Roscoe • 20 May 2022 • 10:11

Spain’s recognition of World Clinical Trials Day brings out 'conspiracy theorists'. Image: Ministerio de Sanidad/ Facebook

A SOCIAL media post from Spain’s Ministry of Health on World Clinical Trials Day – which aims to raise clinical trial awareness and honour clinical research professionals across the globe – has been reacted to by ‘conspiracy theorists’.

World Clinical Trails Day – held each year on May 20 – is about raising awareness about these trails, how they save lives, and their importance to the medical profession and advancing medical research.

The day celebrates ‘those who have dedicated their careers to improving public health for the world population, and who have been working in high gear during the physical and emotional toll of the COVID pandemic.’

To mark the day – which was launched in 2005 to commemorate the day when James Lind started the clinical trial on May 20, 1747 – Spain’s Minister of Health took to social media to say “thank you to all the people, professionals and patients, who participate in them.”

On Facebook, a post from the government department read: “Today, May 20, marks the World Clinical Trials Day, essential for the safe development of new medicines and tools against the disease, such as the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Underneath the post, comments from ‘conspiracy theorists’ ranged from dismissing that the Covid vaccine is actually a vaccine to blaming it for the spread of monkeypox, of which cases have been confirmed in several countries around the world.

“The covid vaccine is not a vaccine, and it was launched without clinical trials,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another user said: “The so-called monkey smallpox is another virus artificially created to keep harming the already terrorised world population and giving in their arm to continue injecting poison to culminate their planned genocide.”

One person even shared a picture of a monkey wearing make-up and wrote: “And thanks to it I’ve gained natural immunity…”

