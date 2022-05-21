By Tamsin Brown • 21 May 2022 • 6:49

Denia's Mascotetes Festival offers competitions, workshops and entertainment to pet owners. Image: Denia Town Hall

The yearly Mascotetes Festival, held in the historical coastal city of Denia, Alicante, is an absolute must for all local or visiting pet lovers.

On June 4 and 5, Denia will be hosting the eleventh edition of its Mascotetes Festival, an event all about pets with activities for the whole family.

On Saturday, June 4, at 5pm, registration will open for the Mascotetes Competition, to be held at 6.30pm, in which all kinds of dogs can participate. There will be prizes for the most granddad/grandma-like, the cutest and the liveliest furry friends, as well as for the best couple and the most original costume.

There will also be information stands from animal shelters, associations, shops and services. At 5.30pm, there will be a workshop on natural dog biscuits. At 7pm, there will be a show on dog skills for the deaf and a dog show by Jack & Fermín, with the finalists of Spain’s Got Talent, Laura and Hanna. The day will end at 8.30 with the spring parade.

On Sunday, June 5, the Mascotetes Festival will begin at 9am with registration for the Royal Canine Society of Alicante Dog Show. Various different activities will begin at 10am, including paddle surfing with dogs, run by Diéresis; an agility track, with Hadog; and yoga, with Luisa Figueroa.

At 11.30am, the charity walk through Marina de Denia will start, followed by the ‘Take Me Home’ parade at 12.30pm, with the participation of more animal protection organisations. This year there will also be a charity fundraiser and the money raised will be donated to the participating shelters.

The eleventh edition of the Mascotetes Festival has the collaboration of Marina Denia, the Denia Town Hall, Limpieza Domingo e Hijos, Arte Vino, Crea 1 Studio, Clínica Veterinaria Dénia and Jaime Signes. For more information, visit https://mascotetes.com/11o-festival-mascotetes/.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.