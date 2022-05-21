Dutch fugitive arrested in Malaga’s Alhaurin el Grande

By Chris King • 21 May 2022 • 17:58
Image of National Police vehicle.
Credit: Policia Nacional
National Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin el Grande have arrested a 40-year-old man of Dutch origin. The detainee was subject to a valid European Arrest and Surrender Order, in relation to a crime of alleged drug trafficking, issued by the authorities in the Netherlands.
According to the judicial indictment, the fugitive belonged to a criminal organisation dedicated to the large-scale production of synthetic drugs. They are also accused of laundering large amounts of money and high-value goods.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
