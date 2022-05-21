Dutch fugitive arrested in Malaga’s Alhaurin el Grande

By Chris King • 21 May 2022 • 17:58

Image of National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional

A wanted Dutch fugitive has been arrested by the National Police in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin el Grande



National Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin el Grande have arrested a 40-year-old man of Dutch origin. The detainee was subject to a valid European Arrest and Surrender Order, in relation to a crime of alleged drug trafficking, issued by the authorities in the Netherlands.

According to the judicial indictment, the fugitive belonged to a criminal organisation dedicated to the large-scale production of synthetic drugs. They are also accused of laundering large amounts of money and high-value goods. As explained by the Provincial Police Station in a statement, and reported this Saturday, May 21, by laopiniondemalaga.es , the arresting officers located the fugitive in the town of Alhaurin el Grande. After identifying him and verifying the validity of the arrest warrant, they proceeded to detain the wanted criminal.

Dutch investigators determined that this fugitive was responsible for his involvement with at least three laboratories in the Netherlands that were producing the drug methamphetamine . After his arrest, the detainee was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No5 of the National High Court, which ordered his extradition.