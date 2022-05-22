By Tamsin Brown • 22 May 2022 • 8:57

Most cases of monkeypox in Madrid are associated with a sauna.

Investigations of the confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Community of Madrid have linked them to one particular sauna.

Madrid has now detected 21 cases of monkeypox that have been confirmed by laboratory PCR testing, and a further 19 suspected cases are awaiting confirmation.

All those affected are recovering well at home and none have required hospitalisation, said the Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

The tracing work carried out by the Directorate-General of Public Health of the Community of Madrid that has confirmed the cases of monkeypox has focused mainly on one particular sauna.

The Directorate-General of Public Health will carry out a detailed analysis of what the situation is and how it has occurred. This will give them the fundamental information they need to control contagion and cut chains of transmission, said Ruiz Escudero.

The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, chills and inguinal lymphadenopathy, but the most tell-tale sign of the virus is the skin lesions on the face and hands.

The Ministry of Health has developed a protocol for the early detection of cases of monkeypox and is currently assessing the most effective options for treatment.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (Aemps) is analysing the different antiviral and vaccine options available in terms of their feasibility and efficacy against this unusual disease, which is endemic to Central and West Africa.

The main objective would be to administer the vaccine to eliminate or reduce the symptoms of the disease that may appear once the incubation period is over.

The vaccine, Imnavex, was authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) against human smallpox in 2013 and in 2019 by the FDA in the US, where it is marketed under the name Jynneos. It is not available for sale in Spain, so it must be purchased through the AEMPS.

