By Joshua Manning • 24 May 2022 • 18:28

Spanish boy almost strangled to death following dangerous viral TikTok challenge Credit: Creative Commons

The dangerous viral TikTok challenge named “mataleón” (lion killer) almost cost a thirteen-year-old Spanish boy his life last Wednesday at a school in Valencia, Spain.

The Spanish boy collapsed after losing consciousness in the playground after another classmate squeezed his neck with force, with the victim’s prior consent, following a viral TikTok challenge, as reported by Levante-EMV.

The incident occurred at around 11am on Wednesday May, 18, at a public nursery, primary and secondary school in the Patraix district. After collapsing, he had to be evacuated by ambulance to the Hospital Doctor Peset de Valencia.

The boy is reportedly uninjured and the next day he was able to return to school, while the classmate who strangled him trying to imitate the challenge they had seen on TikTok was immediately sorry for his action when he saw that he did not react.

The viral TikTok challenge involves a child grabbing another child by the back and squeezing his arms around his neck starving the oxygen to the brain, causing loss of consciousness.

The child who strangled his companion, both thirteen years old, said that he did not know that he could cause any harm and that he did it “as a joke.”

Sources at the school say that he is a good student and had never been involved in any kind of incident.

“What is incredible is that the dissemination of this type of challenge on social networks is allowed, parents can not be aware 24 hours a day of what their children watch on their mobile phones and we must take into account that at that age they are very impressionable,” criticised the school principal in statements given to Levante-EMV.

