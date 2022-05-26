By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2022 • 18:34

138 year jail sentence handed to British paedophile teacher in Spain. Credit Wikimedia

On Thursday 26 May, paedophile, Ben David Rose, was warned he would face the next two decades behind bars in Spain after being found guilty of abusing children as young as seven

To get jobs, Ben David Rose, used forged legal references after he moved to Spain with a new identity following being let-off a prison sentence in England, according to The Evening Standard.

The three-day trial at Madrid’s Provincial Court, which started at the beginning of May ended with Rose being handed a 138 year prison sentence. It is expected he will only serve around 20 years.

Previously known as Ben David Lewis, Ben David Rose changed his name by Deed Poll, after he was handed a two-year suspended jail term in June 2016. He was found guilty at St Albans Court in Herfordshire for sex crimes he committed at a summer camp he founded.

The paedophile moved to Madrid, where he found work teaching, even securing a role at a private school by forging legal references. Rose also changed the numbers on one of his two passports to cheat background checks and worm his way into the lives of more than 30 seven and eight-year-old girls he abused at one school alone.

Added to his prison sentence the paedophile was also ordered to pay his victims compensation.

The judges called Rose’s crimes “serious” in their lengthy written ruling, adding: “It’s going to be very difficult for the children’s parents to return to the situation they were in before the offender committed them, even though they receive economic compensation.”

Rose was arrested in June 2020 and held in custody on remand until his conviction.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.