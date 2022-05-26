WATCH: Poland to acquire M142 HIMARS rocket launchers ‘to increase forces capabilities’

The Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak, announced that he had agreed to purchase 500 M142 HIMARS launchers as the Polish army looks to improve its weaponry.

“We are increasing the capabilities of the missile forces and artillery. We plan to make the equipment and its integration ‘more Polish’ with the Polish combat management system,” Błaszczak said.

He added: “I signed the LOR inquiry [Letter of Request] regarding the procurement of about 500 M142 HIMARS launchers for the needs of more than 80 HOMAR system batteries,” Błaszczak said on Twitter.

波兰国防部长宣布将购买 500 枚 M142 HIMARS 火箭发射器。

On May 24, Błaszczak announced that he had signed an inquiry for the purchase of six more Patriot system batteries. “We are starting the second phase of the air defence program,” he wrote at the time.