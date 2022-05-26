By Matthew Roscoe • 26 May 2022 • 14:23
WATCH: Poland to acquire M142 HIMARS rocket launchers 'to increase forces capabilities'. Image: @mblaszczak/ Twitter
The Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Błaszczak, announced that he had agreed to purchase 500 M142 HIMARS launchers as the Polish army looks to improve its weaponry.
“We are increasing the capabilities of the missile forces and artillery. We plan to make the equipment and its integration ‘more Polish’ with the Polish combat management system,” Błaszczak said.
He added: “I signed the LOR inquiry [Letter of Request] regarding the procurement of about 500 M142 HIMARS launchers for the needs of more than 80 HOMAR system batteries,” Błaszczak said on Twitter.
On May 24, Błaszczak announced that he had signed an inquiry for the purchase of six more Patriot system batteries. “We are starting the second phase of the air defence program,” he wrote at the time.
Błaszczak announced his intention to overhaul Polish military equipment at the end of April during his visit to the United States, where he met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.
Talks with Mr Austin reportedly revolved around the possibility of accelerating the delivery of military equipment already ordered by Poland.
Błaszczak said that he was also in talks about purchasing attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and “more squadrons of multi-role aircraft”.
Prior to that, on Monday, April 25, it was announced that the UK and Poland were to collaborate on a cutting-edge surface to air missile system.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said at the time: “Poland and the United Kingdom maintain a wide-ranging and important defence partnership and this move will benefit both countries, as well as the wider NATO alliance.
“This missile is at the forefront of threat detection and deterrence, with Poland’s Short-Range Air Defence system seeing even greater alignment between our Armed Forces.”
The government revealed that: “Flying at supersonic speeds, CAMM missiles can destroy modern air threats including stealth aircraft and high-speed missiles.
“Each CAMM family missile is equipped with an advanced active radar seeker that can see even the smallest, fastest and stealthiest targets through the worst weather and the heaviest electronic jamming. They are capable of hitting a tennis ball-sized object travelling at several times the speed of sound.
“The UK’s Sky Sabre and Poland’s NAREW GBAD systems will both use the same CAMM missiles and launcher, but with Polish designed components for the radar, C2, and vehicles. The British Army is currently deploying their CAMM-based GBAD system, known as Sky Sabre, to Poland to help protect Polish air space.
“There are also plans to share these pioneering technologies for production of further ground-based air defence (GBAD) systems in Poland, which will develop and sustain critical skills and jobs across the respective missile sectors.”
