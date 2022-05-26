By Matthew Roscoe • 26 May 2022 • 11:42
Russia honours young boy with own chocolate bar for greeting Russian troops. Image: @aste113/ Twitter
The Belgorod boy has become famous in Russia for greeting and waving off Russian troops every time the military pass by his house and now he has been made the face of a new chocolate bar in the country.
A chocolate factory in Belgorod has produced ‘Alyoshka’ chocolate in honour of the young boy.
The dark chocolate is not available in shops but the first batches have already been sent to Russian soldiers on the front lines, to hospitals and to Alyosha himself.
“He is a good boy Alyosha… Today he has become famous not only in the Belgorod region but also beyond its borders,” Russian statesman Vyacheslav Gladkov said via messaging service Telegram.
“An honest and sincere child sees off and meets our military and shares with them his warmth, which comes from a pure heart. But this is exactly what the guys are missing now: to know that they are waiting at home, to know that they are admired at home by the same boys as Alyosha,” he said.
The war for eight-year-old Alyosha in Russia is in stark contrast to that of eight-year-old Yehor in Ukraine, as revealed in a letter sent to Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier this month.
Mr Kuleba took to Twitter on Thursday, May 5 to share an upsetting letter sent to the Ukrainian government from the young child.
In the post, the 41-year-old shared the content of the handwritten letter sent to him by Yehor.
“‘Since Feb 24, my two dogs have died, and my grandma Halya, and my beloved Mariupol,’ the wrote 8yo Yehor in his diary while hiding from Russian bombs.”
He added: “His grandpa died too. He, his sister, and their mother were wounded. Ukraine will never give up or get tired. We have to prevail.”
