Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba shares upsetting letter from child

The letter was shared on Twitter on Thursday, May 5.

UKRAINE’S Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has taken to Twitter on Thursday, May 5 to share an upsetting letter sent to the Ukrainian government from a young child.

In the post, the 41-year-old shared the content of the handwritten letter sent to him by an 8-year-old child called Yehor.

“‘Since Feb 24, my two dogs have died, and my grandma Halya, and my beloved Mariupol,’ the wrote 8yo Yehor in his diary while hiding from Russian bombs.”

He added: “His grandpa died too. He, his sister, and their mother were wounded. Ukraine will never give up or get tired. We have to prevail.”

‘Since Feb 24, my two dogs have died, and my grandma Halya, and my beloved Mariupol’, wrote 8yo Yehor in his diary while hiding from Russian bombs. His grandpa died too. He, his sister, and their mother were wounded. Ukraine will never give up or get tired. We have to prevail. pic.twitter.com/ZVGgm4kUXD — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 5, 2022

Mariupol has been heavily attacked since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On May 4, it was revealed that more than 30 children were still trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian city while fighting had broken out in the facility.

Ukrainian soldiers, who had been holed up inside the plant after coming under heavy attacks from Russian troops, had been battling to protect those civilians left in the shelters.

On May 3, the UN said that 101 civilians trapped in the Azovstal plant had been evacuated before Russian forces stormed the facility in Mariupol.

