Upcoming Axarquia events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Image: Shutterstock/ UladzimirZuyeu

Wine Tasting

TORROX Town Hall and the Commerce Department, supported by the Provincial Council of Malaga, are delighted to invite you to the exclusive ‘Cata Junto al Mar’ (Tasting by the Sea). Set against the picturesque backdrop of Torrox Costa’s Balcón Mirador on May 1 at 12 pm, this event promises a unique opportunity to savour the flavours of Malaga in an unparalleled setting. Exclusively for adults aged 18 and above, attendees must obtain a free ticket available now at various locations including the Torrox Costa Multipurpose Building, the Mayor’s Office, and the El Morche Deputy Mayor’s Office. Don’t forget to bring your ID when collecting your ticket! Join in for an unforgettable experience of fine wines, local delicacies, and the refreshing ambiance of Torrox, boasting Europe’s best climate. Don’t miss out on this magnificent event.

Blues Festival

GET ready to immerse yourself in the soulful sounds of blues as La Herradura proudly presents its inaugural International Blues Festival on June 28 and 29, 2024, at Plaza De La Independencia. This free-entry event, organised by the creator of the successful Mijas Blues Festival, promises to be a musical extravaganza featuring a fusion of local talent, international musicians, and rising stars.

The La Herradura International Blues Festival aims to establish itself as a premier destination for blues enthusiasts, building on the legacy of its accomplished creator. Held against the stunning backdrop of the sea and mountains of Axarquia, this family-friendly festival invites everyone to enjoy the authentic essence of blues music from around the world.

With a lineup that showcases the best blues artists nationally, across Europe, and internationally, the festival guarantees unforgettable moments for attendees of all ages. La Herradura hopes to make this free event a proud fixture on its calendar, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the universal language of blues. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this historic musical celebration in the heart of La Herradura!

Beach Festival

THE renowned Weekend Beach Festival is set to electrify Torre del Mar once again from July 4 to 6. Since its inception in 2014, the festival has been a highlight of the summer, offering an eclectic mix of musical genres including pop, rock, reggae, hip-hop, electronic, and indie. With four stages set against the backdrop of the beach, along with camping facilities and plenty of complementary activities, the event promises an unforgettable experience.

Among the lineup announced for Weekend Festival 2024 are Mora, Europe, Steve Aoki, Melendi, Álvaro de Luna, Beret, Coque Malla, and La Pegatina, with more to come. For music enthusiasts seeking a vibrant atmosphere and three days of non-stop entertainment, tickets are available on the festival’s official website. Stay tuned for updates and additional information via their website and social media channels. Don’t miss out on this ultimate summer extravaganza! Visit the official website for more details on weekendbeach.es.

For more Axarquia news and events click here